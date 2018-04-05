Former basketball coach Scott Cross reaches settlement with UTA

The University of Texas at Arlington and former men's basketball head coach Scott Cross have finally reached a settlement.

On Monday, March 26, UTA athletic director Jim Baker announced the firing of Cross and his staff. But because he was reassigned, he technically remained an employee of the university.

The terms of the deal were confirmed by Cross' attorney Joey McCutchen of the law firm McCutchen & Sexton.

McCutchen said that under the agreement Cross will be paid $400,000 of the $762,000 left on the remaining two years of his contract. The settlement amount will not be reduced if he is hired by another school.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2016, he was given a contract extension that was supposed to run through the 2019-20 season. In the 2016-2017 season, Cross led UTA to a school-record 27 wins. But the program still cost the university more than $1 million, according to an analysis of financial reports obtained by the Star-Telegram through the state’s Open Records Act.

In the last three seasons at UTA, Cross has a combined record of 72-33. Due to his recent success, McCutchen said that a number of universities are interested in his client, though he gave no further information.

UT Arlington will announce its next men's basketball coach Friday at a noon press conference.