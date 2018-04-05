UT Arlington to announce new basketball coach at Friday press conference

UT Arlington will announce its next men's basketball coach at a noon press conference on Friday.

Texas Tech assistant Chis Ogden is the leading candidate according to multiple sources.

Ogden played four seasons at the University of Texas (2000-03) and spent 12 seasons on Rick Barnes' Longhorn staff, including the last seven as an assistant coach. Ogden was an assistant under Barnes at Tennessee for the 2015-16 season before moving to Texas Tech.



This will be UTA's eighth coach since 1959.

Former Mavs coach Scott Cross and his staff was fired on March 26 after 12 seasons by UTA athletic director Jim Baker.





