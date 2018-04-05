UT Arlington men's basketball players practice at College Park Center in 2015. The Mavs are scheduled to announce a new head coach on Friday, April 6.
UT Arlington men's basketball players practice at College Park Center in 2015. The Mavs are scheduled to announce a new head coach on Friday, April 6. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
UT Arlington men's basketball players practice at College Park Center in 2015. The Mavs are scheduled to announce a new head coach on Friday, April 6. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

Men's Basketball

UT Arlington to announce new basketball coach at Friday press conference

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

April 05, 2018 04:29 PM

UT Arlington will announce its next men's basketball coach at a noon press conference on Friday.

Texas Tech assistant Chis Ogden is the leading candidate according to multiple sources.

Ogden played four seasons at the University of Texas (2000-03) and spent 12 seasons on Rick Barnes' Longhorn staff, including the last seven as an assistant coach. Ogden was an assistant under Barnes at Tennessee for the 2015-16 season before moving to Texas Tech.

This will be UTA's eighth coach since 1959.

Former Mavs coach Scott Cross and his staff was fired on March 26 after 12 seasons by UTA athletic director Jim Baker.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  