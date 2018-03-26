Latest News

Texas-Arlington makes sweeping changes, fires basketball Scott Cross, assistants

By David Humphrey

March 26, 2018 04:18 PM

The University of Texas at Arlington basketball coach Scott Cross has been fired, director of athletics Jim Baker announced Monday.

The school will not retain associate head coach Young, assistant coaches Zak Buncik and Kenneth Mangrum and director of operations Maurice Moore.

All changes are effective immediately.

The Mavericks finished this season 21-13, losing in the finals of the Sun Belt Conference to Georgia State. It marked the third consecutive 20-win season for the Mavericks, who have 72 win over the past three seasons.

"We thank Coach Cross and his staff for their service to the University and for developing a men’s basketball program that operates with honor and integrity," said Baker. "In order to align the program’s direction with the University’s objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately.

