Men's Basketball

Social media reacts to dismissal of UT Arlington head basketball coach Scott Cross

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 26, 2018 07:49 PM

The University of Texas at Arlington has fired head men's basketball coach Scott Cross, director of athletics Jim Baker announced Monday.

The school will not retain associate head coach Greg Young, assistant coaches Zak Buncik and Kenneth Mangrum and director of operations Maurice Moore.

This is Baker's statement about the decision: "We thank Coach Cross and his staff for their service to the University and for developing a men’s basketball program that operates with honor and integrity," Baker said. "In order to align the program’s direction with the University’s objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately.

The tone of the reactions on social media from fans, current and former players, as well as media members was generally one of surprise. Some even expressed their anger and disappointment at the university.

The Mavericks finished this season 21-13, losing in the finals of the Sun Belt Conference to Georgia State.

This marked the third consecutive 20-win season for the Mavericks, who have 72 wins over the past three seasons.

Cross led the Mavericks to the postseason five times, including the 2008 NCAA Tournament. The other appearances were NIT (2012 & 2017) and CIT (2013, 2016). UT Arlington won a SLC Tournament Championship in 2008 and the 2011-12 regular-season Southland Conference Championship.

UT Arlington qualified for just one postseason invitation in the 46 years prior to Cross' arrival.

Neither Cross, nor the university has returned a request for comment.

