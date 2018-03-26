Social media reacts to dismissal of UT Arlington head basketball coach Scott Cross

The University of Texas at Arlington has fired head men's basketball coach Scott Cross, director of athletics Jim Baker announced Monday.

The school will not retain associate head coach Greg Young, assistant coaches Zak Buncik and Kenneth Mangrum and director of operations Maurice Moore.

This is Baker's statement about the decision: "We thank Coach Cross and his staff for their service to the University and for developing a men’s basketball program that operates with honor and integrity," Baker said. "In order to align the program’s direction with the University’s objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately.

The tone of the reactions on social media from fans, current and former players, as well as media members was generally one of surprise. Some even expressed their anger and disappointment at the university.

Molded me from merely a boy, into a man. We had the best 4 year run in uta history. I wish nothing but the best for you and your families, and couldn’t have asked for a better staff!! May greater things lie ahead in you, and your families future @CoachScottCross — Kevin Hervey (@kherv_25) March 26, 2018

Sad to hear about Scott Cross firing @UTA_MBB. In 12 yrs he led Mavs to 1 NCAA Tourney and recruited the heck out of DFW. 82-33 last 3 yrs w/ wins at Ohio State, Texas, St. Mary's. That said, this year's team vastly underachieved with 5 Sr. starters including studs Hervey, Neal. — Richie Whitt (@richiewhitt) March 26, 2018

.@CoachScottCross was 82-33 last 3 years at Texas-Arlington with wins at Ohio State, Texas, St.Mary’s, BYU twice. AD thought they should be better. LAST TIME I will ever step in that arena. — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) March 26, 2018







Idk what’s going on upstairs with the UTA basketball team but it’s not right at all. They made the biggest mistake ever today. I really hate that I missed the meeting — Erick Neal (@ErickNeal01) March 26, 2018

It is a sad day in Arlington. @CoachScottCross is a mentor and one of the BEST coaches in the country! UTA made a mistake! https://t.co/2VWzEcc3BQ — Jarrett Howell (@CoJHowell) March 26, 2018

Just heard that Texas-Arlington fired @CoachScottCross and his staff after 3 straight 20-win seasons and a conference title last year. This is one of the DUMBEST firings I’ve ever heard of. Just ridiculous. Good luck to a great coach and a great man! — Patrick Netherton (@PTNetherton) March 26, 2018

@UTAMAVS just fired Coach Cross!?!? That man has built that program from the bottom up. Ran a clean program. Is an alumni. and more importantly, has been loyal from day 1. unreal — MarQuez Haynes (@QuezHaynes00) March 26, 2018