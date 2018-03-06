Who won, lost in Tarrant County and the rest of Texas on election day

Election day came and went for Tarrant County and the rest of Texas, but now what? You hopefully went to the polls and made your voice heard, but how do you find out who won?

We have the answer: We've created a quick and easy-to-use guide for the 2018 election results that you can check. You'll find the official numbers from the Republican and Democratic primaries for both county and state below, as well as our latest stories on election day's most notable races for the Fort Worth area.

Republican Primary, Tarrant County

Democratic Primary, Tarrant County

Republican Primary, State of Texas

Democratic Primary, State of Texas

The latest election day stories from around Tarrant County and the rest of Texas:

Capriglione wins Republican primary for Texas House District 98

Powell wins Democratic nomination for Texas Senate seat in Fort Worth

Geren wraps up GOP nomination for Texas House District 99

Column: After bitter campaign, Geren steams about 'lying men' in West Texas

Wendy Burgess, Mike Snyder appear headed to runoff in GOP quest for Tax Assessor

Primary runoffs expected in battle for Joe Barton's congressional seat

Parker County voters elect new county judge for first time in 20 years

The Trump effect was clearly in play Tuesday in North Texas primaries