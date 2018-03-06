State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, left, and challenger Armin Mizani of the Keller council.
Elections

Capriglione wins Republican primary for Texas House District 98

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

March 06, 2018 07:29 PM

Incumbent state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione won a big victory Tuesday night over opponent Armin Mizani in the Republican primary race for Texas House District 98.

In winning the GOP nomination, Capriglione also will be a strong candidate to also win the general election for the district, which includes the Republican stronghold cities of Keller and Southlake.

With 100 percent of the precincts in that district reporting Tuesday night, Capriglione garnered 63 percent of the votes to 37 percent for Mizani.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Mica J. Ringo in the November general election. Ringo was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The Republican primary was contentious to say the least.

Mizani garnered endorsements for at least seven conservative groups that had previously endorsed Capriglione, who was criticized for supporting Speak Joe Straus and for working to find common ground with Democrats on funding bills.

But then Mizani drew criticism for buying a piece of property in Old Town Keller, after voting in favor of spending $4.25 million in city funds on street and sidewalk improvements while serving as a City Council member.

Mizani maintained that there was nothing wrong with him buying property in that area. The vacant lot at 110 Bates St. is next door to a planned restaurant, the Station Grill and Ice House, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Mizani, an attorney and Keller City Council member, said last month that he was considering building a law office in Old Town Keller.

Capriglione, who owns Texas Adventure Capital LLC, is a Southlake resident. He won election six years ago, defeating popular incumbent Vicki Truitt by promising to deliver a more conservative agenda.

But over the years he lost support from groups that eventually endorsed Texas Right to Life and NE Tarrant Tea Party.

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson

The Star-Telegram's Shelley Kofler and Bud Kennedy explain what happened in the March 6 midterm elections and what you need to know for the May runoffs.

Railroad commissioner? County Court-at-Law judge? County tax assessor-collector? When you head to the polls, know what the responsibilities are of the positions on your ballot. Here's a brief explainer on some of the key elected positions in Texas.

