Capriglione wins Republican primary for Texas House District 98

111 AD: Dana Nessel - Who can you count on not to show you their penis? Pause

106 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

72 Texas delegate on Cruz: 'It was like a middle finger to the convention'

183 Trump is officially the GOP nominee for president

64 Texas delegates sing patriotic songs in response to protesters

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

86 Three takeaways from Super Tuesday

102 Where does Jeb Bush stand?

89 Where does Ben Carson stand?