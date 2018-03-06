The Trump effect was clearly in play Tuesday in North Texas primaries

Republicans focused on maintaining the red state of Tarrant County. Democrats, meanwhile, were determined to change the political landscape — at least to blur it purple.
And while not on the March primary ballot, the President Donald Trump effect was certainly in play.
Tracci Nalley, 33, said Tuesday marked her first time to vote in a primary. Asked what brought her to the polls, she answered: "Trump."
The Mansfield mother said she voted Democrat because she doesn't like Trump's "antics" and believes she needs to send a message.
"I am a parent now," Nalley said. "I am more understanding of what is happening."
Others, however, remain loyal to Trump and the GOP.
"I vote for whoever I think is right for the office and so far it's Republican," said Judy Stewart, 68, who said she never misses a primary.
Stewart and Nalley were voting at the Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse in Mansfield. That polling site, which sits in a GOP-heavy area, included voters casting ballots in Congressional District 6, which is being vacated by Republican Joe Barton.
Early Tuesday, several GOP candidates camped out in front of the sub-courthouse, offering doughnuts and political material to voters. By 11:30 a.m., 123 people had voted at that site — 83 Republicans and 40 Democrats.
Texas typically decides elections during the GOP primaries, but some political pundits have suggested that this year could be different, with Democrats poised to make inroads.
In the race for Barton's seat, for example, five Democrats and 11 Republicans are running. The winners of the primary — which will mostly likely go to runoffs — will face off in November.
'The revolution is coming'
At the New Life Fellowship Church in south Arlington, Democratic voters were also trying to send a message. By 11:30 a.m., 59 people had voted in the Democratic primary while 33 voted in the GOP primary.
"Records will be broken," said Dianne Harris, 62, after she voted in the Democratic primary. She said she is sending a message to Trump and lawmakers in Washington, D.C. "Do the right thing and be on the side of the people."
Jordon Escobar, 21, and her fiancee, Jordan Parish, 23, were also thinking blue.
"It starts at these elections here," Parish said.
Mario Perez, 29, an Arlington resident, said he supports Democrats because he wants to take the money out of politics.
"We need to get the young people to vote," he said. "I'm excited. The revolution is coming."
Cruz vs. O'Rourke
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz faced challenges from four other GOP candidates. But the other big name in the race is Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who has gained national attention with his campaign.
O’Rourke appealed to 70-year-old Elia Navarro, who voted at the North Side Community Center in Fort Worth.
“He seems to be a down-to-earth person,” Navarro said. “He’s a good candidate for a lot of things we want, especially for us poor people.”
Navarro is worried about the Trump administration’s lack of response to Russian intervention in the last election.
“We’re supposed to be a free country and Trump is not doing anything about it,” Navarro said.
But Andrea Gomez, a 45-year-old Arlington resident who voted in the GOP primary, came out to vote at the New Life Fellowship Church in Arlington because she worried Democrats were going to hurt Cruz at the polls.
"I had to come vote for my Ted Cruz," Gomez said. "I think Democrats are coming out in the Republican primary to get rid of Cruz. They are going to infiltrate our primary because they hate Cruz that much."
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Diane Smith
