Powell wins Democratic nomination for Texas Senate seat in Fort Worth

Beverly Powell won a decisive victory Thursday night over opponent Allison Campolo in the Texas Senate District 10 Democratic primary.

The district includes a big chunk of Fort Worth, and is widely considered a swing seat that could go either way in the November general election. In the Republican primary, incumbent Konni Burton of Colleyville is running unopposed.

With 100 percent of precincts in that district reporting Tuesday night, Powell tallied 62 percent of the votes compared to 38 percent for Campolo.

Powell, 66, is a real estate developer. Campolo, 30, is a biomedical research scientist.





The two Democratic hopefuls agreed on many bedrock Democratic issues in Texas, including the need for expanded Medicaid and public education funding.

But they disagreed on a handful of issues, including border security.

Powell believes a mix of state and federal money can be used to patrol the border. Texas put $800 million in its budget for DPS officers to do that task.

But Campolo believes only federal money should be used for that purpose.

Powell told the Star-Telegram in a Facebook Live interview that if she was successful in winning the Democratic primary she would focus her message on improving public education and health care in the general election campaign.

"We will make sure we talk about the importance of improving public schools for children ... and fighting for the good of all mankind," she said.

She added that she also would focus on improving the state's child mortality rate, which is on the rise.

"It's time for us to say we are not making good decisions in terms of health care."

District 10 is home to 860,000 people, which is more than a congressional district. The state Senate seat was held by Democrat Wendy Davis until she ran for governor in 2014, losing to Greg Abbott.

The position is viewed by leaders of both parties as the only competitive seat among the 31 Senate openings in this election cycle.

Burton is a former tea party activist and is aligned with the politics of current state leaders such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

The district includes Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield and Colleyville. Generally, voters in the district tend to lean to the right, but Democrats have had a fair share of success there.

Gordon Dickson




