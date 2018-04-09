A Haltom City resident bought a lottery ticket in Fort Worth and won $2.6 million. But who is it?

A Haltom City resident is now a millionaire because of the Texas Lottery.
But the public may never know who he or she is because the latest winner of the $5 Set for Life scratch-off ticket chose to remain anonymous under a new state law.
Here's what is known:
▪ The person won $2,500 a week for 20 years from the Texas Lottery's scratch-off game $5 Set for Life. But he or she chose the cash value option, cashing out with $1,999,446.80.
▪ The ticket was bought at the 4 Star Quick Pantry #2, 1325 Beach St. in Fort Worth. That store is now eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.
▪ This is the third of four top prizes in this game that has been claimed, leaving one more big prize yet to be claimed.
This is the fourth new millionaire in North Texas since March.
A Little Elm resident in Denton County last month claimed $1 million for winning the top prize in the $100 Million Texas Riches scratch-off lottery game.
A week before that, a Fort Worth resident claimed a $1 million jackpot from the $1,000,000 Big Money scratch-off.
And in February, a Burleson resident claimed $1 million in the $100 Million Texas Riches scratch-off lottery game.
The overall odds of winning something in the $5 Set for Life game is one in 3.80.
