Another big lottery winner in Fort Worth — this one claims $3 million

A Fort Worth resident is now $3 million richer.

The person, who chose to remain anonymous, won a top prize in the Texas Lottery's $750 Million Winner's Circle.

He or she bought the winning ticket at QuickTrip #965, 3201 Golden Triangle Blvd., in Fort Worth. That store is now eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This was the first of 12 top prizes to be claimed in this scratch-off game.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Each ticket for this game costs $30 and offers odds of winning something at one in 2.88.

This big win is the latest in a string of North Texans who have claimed million dollar prizes from Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets.

Just this week it was announced that a Haltom City resident won the $5 Set for Life scratch-off game, taking the cash value and walking away with $1,999,446.80.

A Little Elm resident in Denton County last month claimed $1 million for winning the top prize in the $100 Million Texas Riches scratch-off lottery game.

A week before that, a Fort Worth resident claimed a $1 million jackpot from the $1,000,000 Big Money scratch-off.

And in February, a Burleson resident claimed $1 million in the $100 Million Texas Riches scratch-off lottery game.

All of the winners chose to remain anonymous, which is allowed under a new state law that went into effect last year that allows Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more to prevent any personal information from being released to the public.