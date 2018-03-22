North Texas resident claims $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off ticket

North Texas is now home to another new millionaire.
A resident of Little Elm in Denton County picked up a $1 million check for winning the top prize in the $100 Million Texas Riches scratch-off lottery game.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, is the second North Texan to claim the top prize in this game. The first was a Burleson resident, who also remained anonymous, earlier this year.
There are still eight $1 million prizes that have yet to be claimed. Each ticket for this game costs $20.
The latest winning ticket was sold at Kroger, 2671 Little Elm Parkway in Little Elm, making the store eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.
The overall odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.35.
The news comes on the heels of a Fort Worth resident claiming a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 Big Money scratch-off.
