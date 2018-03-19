There's a new Lottery millionaire in Fort Worth. But who is it?

A Fort Worth resident is the state's newest millionaire, courtesy of the Texas Lottery.

But we may never know who he or she is, because the person who won $1 million on the $1,000,000 Big Money scratch-off ticket chose to remain anonymous.

A state law passed by the Texas Legislature last year lets lottery winners of $1 million or more remain anonymous.

So here's what we do know.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Fort Worth resident bought the winning scratch-off ticket at the 7-Eleven at 6100 S. Hulen St. and scored the top prize of $1 million.





That scratch-off game, which costs $20 per ticket, offers players 72 chances to win.





The overall odds of winning any prize in that game is one in 3.44, including break-even prizes.





The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.





This was the second $1 million prize to be claimed from this scratch-off game. There are four more $1 million prizes yet to be claimed.





The scratch-off ticket bought is physically the largest scratch-off ticket in the country, at a size of 12 inches by 12 inches.





The last local big lottery win was claimed last month when a Burleson resident who also chose to remain anonymous claimed a $1 million prize from the scratch-off game $100 Million Texas Riches.

The Texas Lottery, which began in 1992, has generated $27 billion in revenue for the state, including more than $21 billion for Texas public education and more than $66 million for Texas veterans, lottery records show.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley