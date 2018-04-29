Police say these two took fraudulent donations at NFL Draft for slain Dallas police officer

As thousands of NFL fans flooded into AT&T Stadium in Arlington this past weekend for the 2018 NFL Draft, community members were still mourning the loss of a Dallas police officer earlier in the week.

But two people took monetary advantage of the situation, police say.

The Dallas Police Association say a man and woman tried to capitalize off the generosity of NFL fans by fraudulently accepting cash donations outside the stadium for fallen officer Rogelio Santander, who was gunned down Tuesday at a Home Depot in Lake Highlands.

They were dressed in blue Assist the Officer Foundation T-shirts, had bullhorns and an orange bucket with a hole cut in the top displaying the association's logo, the DPA said.

In a tweet, the DPA said that, "We did not approve this man or woman to raise funds for Assist the Officer Foundation!!"





We did not approve this man or woman to raise funds for Assist the Officer Foundation!! Please report any information on these matters to (214) 747-6839 pic.twitter.com/ggPLB7ydUA — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) April 28, 2018

Since the shooting that also left another police officer and a Home Depot loss-prevention officer in critical condition, several organizations have begun taking donations for their families.

The Blue Guardian Foundation and National Latino Law Enforcement Organization Greater Dallas Chapter set up a donation website for families of all three officers. The organizations said all proceeds will go directly to the officers, their families for any medical bills and costs they will incur in the near future.

The Dallas Police Association is hoping to raise $150,000 in donations for the families through their Assist the Officer Foundation. The association says 100 percent of the net donations will go directly to the officers' families.





Anyone with information on the individuals outside AT&T Stadium are asked to contact the DPA at 214-747-6839.