Two Dallas officers critically wounded in shooting at Home Depot; suspect still at large

Two Dallas police officers were critically wounded by a gunman inside a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas and a manhunt continues for the shooter.





The officers were rushed to Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas hospital where they are being treated, said Dallas Police Chief Rene Hall.

Hall addressed the media at a news conference with Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. They declined to provide details about the conditions of the two officers.

Rawlings said Dallas is once again "looking into the hell of heartbreak as our police department was attacked this afternoon."





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

He added: "I am continued to be upset at the lack of respect at our police in our city and in our country."

A civilian, identified as a loss prevention officer at Home Depot, was also shot, but that person's condition was not known.





SHARE COPY LINK Two Dallas police officers were shot and are critically wounded after a shooting at a Dallas Home Depot on April 24, 2018. Watch police cruisers and armored vehicles make their way to the scene. Courtesy of Matt Howerton/WFAA

Hall said that the incident occurred about 4:12 p.m. at the Lake Highlands Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive off U.S. 75.

"What we know right now is that there was ... an officer working at Home Depot who called for assistance for an arrest. That's when our officers showed up," Hall said. "We do believe the person of interest is armed at this time. I do not have all the details of how he was able to get a gun and shoot all three of the officers at the Home Depot location. We're still investigating and reviewing video."

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Armando Juarez, who has a lengthy criminal past, including felony theft and vehicle theft. Hall said the suspect apparently left the Home Depot in a white Ford, possibly F-250, white in color with “GX4” on the back fender, ladder rack, and large exhaust pipes rising from the front of the bed.

At this time police said that Juarez is a person of interest in the attempted capital murder of two police officers.

As officers responded to the shooting — in patrol cars, armored SWAT vehicles and police helicopters — the scene was eerily similar to the ambush and killing of five police officers in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2016.

Media reports say the two wounded police officers — a man and woman — were rookies and were off-duty when they responded to a call for back-up at the Home Depot, to assist the loss prevention officer in making an arrest to a suspect at the store. When the officers approached the suspect opened fire, striking the male officer in the back of the head and the female officer in the face.

"We need your help in finding this person of interest," Hall said. "If you see anything, if you know anything please contact the Dallas Police Department."

Police were still searching for Juarez near the Home Depot, including a heavily wooded area behind the store, on Tuesday evening. WFAA reports that Juarez is from Dallas and unemployed, but had previously worked with his father as a bricklayer.

Cheryl Gills was inside the Home Deport and she said an employee told her he heard six gunshots in an area near the back of the store. Then he saw two officers on the ground.

Other customers inside the Home Depot at the time told Fox 4 News that they were told to “Get out! Get out!”





One woman who was not identified said, “I heard gunshots … and ran straight for the exit.”

Law enforcement officers the Fort Worth Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers responded to the shooting.





We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

Hall said that the two officers were rushed to Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas hospital by members of the Dallas Fire& Rescue and were immediately brought to hospital rooms. Sources told WFAA that the male officer flat-lined in the operating room but was revived.

She added that at this time there are no donations set up for the families of the injured officers.

"We're just asking for your prayers. One of the families are here and we have another family on the way to the hospital so we're just asking for your continued prayers and support," Hall said.

However, Crimestoppers is offering an up to 5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment in this incident.

We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families. @DallasPD — Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) April 24, 2018

Dallas City Councilman Adam McGough, who represents the area, told The Dallas Morning News that he is praying for the officers and their families.

"It's just more reminder of what a dangerous job they have," he said.