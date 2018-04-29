NFL Draft in Arlington (not Dallas) sets TV viewing record

Arlington may not have been mentioned much on telecasts of the NFL Draft, with announcers frequently saying they were in “Dallas.”

But the draft held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington the past week brought record viewing to the city.

The NFL announced that this year’s NFL Draft was the highest-rated and most-watched in its history, growing 25 percent in ratings and 20 percent in viewership.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Fans from across the country gathered in packs to root on their respective teams at the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Jared L. Christopher

That is due in part to combined coverage on multiple networks, including Fox, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNDeportes. Day 3 on Saturday brought in almost 3 million viewers, the league said, which would make it the most-watched Day 3 in history.

For the three days, the NFL announced a combined 3.57 household rating and 5.5 million viewers. Day 1 on Thursday brought in the most viewers, with a combined 7.0 household rating and 11.2 million viewers, which is the second-most watched draft day in league history.

Live attendance included 100,000 attending the opening night. Attendance numbers for the rest of the draft have yet to be announced.



