Candlelight vigil set for slain Dallas police officer

A candlelight vigil has been set for slain 27-year-old Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander for Thursday evening in Dallas.

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Division located at 9915 Northwest Highway, the Dallas Police Association posted a tweet.

Doors will open to police at 6 p.m. and for the community at 6:30 p.m.





Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall addressed the media on Wednesday morning to formally announce Santander's death.





He succumbed to his injuries at 8:11 a.m. at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a Home Depot in northeast Dallas, along with another officer and a store loss-prevention officer.

"We come before you this morning with broken hearts and we regret to inform you that officer Rogelio Santander, badge number 10934 has succumbed to his injuries," Hall said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head while he and two other officers attempted to arrest a shoplifting suspect, identified as Armando Juarez, 29, at the Home Depot at 11682 Forest Central Drive.

In a post on Santander on its website, the Dallas Police Association provided details of the shooting.. It said an off-duty officer working at the store and the store's loss-prevention officer, Scott Painter, had detained a suspect who had attempted to shoplift in the store.

They soon determined that Juarez had an outstanding felony warrant stemming from a theft charge and the off-duty officer requested additional units. Santander and Officer Crystal Almeida arrived at the store and remained with Juarez in the loss prevention office as the off-duty officer confirmed the warrant.

Santander and Almeida were placing Juarez in custody when he drew a handgun from his pocket and shot both officers and Painter, critically wounding all three.





Juarez fled the scene, but was arrested about five hours later after a wild chase that ended on South Versailles Street shortly after 9 p.m.

All three officers were transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital where Santander died Wednesday morning.

Santander had served with the Dallas Police Department for three years.

Almeida and Painter remain in the hospital still in critical condition, but Chief Hall said both were making remarkable progress.

Meanwhile, Stephen Holmes, the senior director of corporate communications for Home Depot, said the company has several support programs in place to help workers cope with the tragedy at tthe store.

"We’re heartbroken over the death of the police officer, and we’re pulling for the recovery of the other officer and our associate. Our leadership team has been with the families to support them, as well as our store associates," Holmes said.

The Dallas Police Association is also hoping to raise $150,000 in donations for the families of the three officers through their Assist the Officer Foundation. The association says 100 percent of the net donations will go directly to the officer’s families.