TCU ace Jared Janczak to have season-ending surgery

TCU right-hander Jared Janczak will have season-ending surgery to repair Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.





It's a disorder that occurs when blood vessels or nerves in the space between the collarbone and top rib (thoracic outlet) are compressed. It causes pain in the shoulders and neck and numbness in fingers. Multiple Texas Rangers players have had the surgery, including pitchers Matt Harrison and Tyson Ross.

It's another blow to TCU, but doesn't come as a surprise. Janczak has pitched one inning since March 30 while battling stiffness in his neck. The junior last pitched on April 17 when he threw an inning against Abilene Christian. The team's leading slugger Luken Baker had his season cut short when he fractured his left fibula and tore ligaments in his left ankle during an awkward slide into second base during the April 17 game.

Janczak was 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in eight starts, including the one-inning stint against ACU.



TCU opens a three-game series against No. 4 Texas Tech Friday night at Lupton Stadium.

SIGN UP