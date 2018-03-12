TCU starter Jared Janczak, shown in the season opener in Phoenix, was the winning pitcher Friday night in Los Angeles against USC.
TCU's Jared Janczak keeps rolling, earning Big 12 honors

By Stefan Stevenson

March 12, 2018 06:40 PM

TCU right-hander Jared Janczak was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after he held USC scoreless over seven innings in the Horned Frogs' 10-1 win Friday in Los Angeles.

This is the third time the junior has earned the award and first for a TCU player this season. Janczak, who is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in four starts, allowed five base runners and never faced more than four batters in an inning. He struck out eight and walked none. USC reached second base just once against Janczak.

TCU (9-4) plays Rice (7-10) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Reckling Park in Houston.

TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle won his 700th game Tuesday night. It's his 623rd win since becoming coach at TCU before the 2004 season.

