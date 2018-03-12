TCU's Jared Janczak keeps rolling, earning Big 12 honors

TCU right-hander Jared Janczak was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after he held USC scoreless over seven innings in the Horned Frogs' 10-1 win Friday in Los Angeles.



This is the third time the junior has earned the award and first for a TCU player this season. Janczak, who is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in four starts, allowed five base runners and never faced more than four batters in an inning. He struck out eight and walked none. USC reached second base just once against Janczak.

TCU (9-4) plays Rice (7-10) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Reckling Park in Houston.

