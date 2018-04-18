Surgery ends TCU slugger Luken Baker's season again

TCU slugger Luken Baker will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his lower left leg on Friday.
Baker fractured his left fibula and tore a ligament in his left ankle. He'll have screws and a plate put in and have the ligament tear repaired. He also strained another ligament.
Baker was injured on an awkward slide into second base during Tuesday's loss to Abilene Christian.
Baker's 2017 season was also cut short by an injury.
He had to have surgery on his left arm after a collision at first base on May 12. He sustained a hairline fracture, a ligament injury and muscle tear in his left arm. He was unavailable during the Horned Frogs' fourth consecutive trip to the College World Series.
Baker was leading TCU this season with nine homers and 26 RBIs. Baker, a junior, was a top prospect in the June major league draft.
TCU played at UT Arlington on Wednesday night.
Luken Baker's two-run homer in the eighth lifted TCU past Kansas State
Comments