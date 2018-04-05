TCU ace pushed back to Sunday with neck issue

TCU ace Jared Janczak will be pushed back to Sunday's game against Oklahoma because of a neck issue. The junior right-hander who has been the Horned Frogs' Friday night starter has struggled in his last three outings. He's allowed eight runs in his past 15 innings, including four in 4 1/3 in his last start against Oklahoma State on March 30.



Left-hander Nick Lodolo (4-1, 4.41 ERA) will start Friday's series opener against the No. 19 Sooners at Lupton Stadium. Right-hander Sean Wymer (1-1) will pitch Saturday and Janczak is scheduled to start Sunday. Oklahoma (20-10, 6-0) will throw right-handers Jake Irvin, Devon Perez and Nathan Wiles.



TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said Janczak will be reassessed after throwing a bullpen session on Friday.

TCU starting pitcher Sean Wymer earned his first win of the season after holding Kansas State scoreless over 7 2/3 innings in Sunday's 6-0 win.

Janczak is 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA in 41 innings this season. He's allowed 14 extra-base hits, including four homers and 10 doubles. That's as many extra-base hits as Janczak allowed in 93 1/3 innings in 2017. A year ago, he surrendered one home run.





"He’s a ground ball pitcher who right now isn’t getting any ground balls," Schlossnagle said.



Janczak's velocity, especially on his sinking fastball has been down a bit. The neck issue was bothering him in the fall but had dissipated before the the start of the season.

The Horned Frogs' walked 10 batters in Tuesday's 3-2 loss at Dallas Baptist. The last time they walked than many in a game was April 12 against San Diego State.