TCU starter Jared Janczak, shown in the season opener in Phoenix, was the winning pitcher Friday night in Los Angeles against USC.
TCU starter Jared Janczak, shown in the season opener in Phoenix, was the winning pitcher Friday night in Los Angeles against USC. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU starter Jared Janczak, shown in the season opener in Phoenix, was the winning pitcher Friday night in Los Angeles against USC. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU ace pushed back to Sunday with neck issue

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

April 05, 2018 08:00 PM

TCU ace Jared Janczak will be pushed back to Sunday's game against Oklahoma because of a neck issue. The junior right-hander who has been the Horned Frogs' Friday night starter has struggled in his last three outings. He's allowed eight runs in his past 15 innings, including four in 4 1/3 in his last start against Oklahoma State on March 30.

Left-hander Nick Lodolo (4-1, 4.41 ERA) will start Friday's series opener against the No. 19 Sooners at Lupton Stadium. Right-hander Sean Wymer (1-1) will pitch Saturday and Janczak is scheduled to start Sunday. Oklahoma (20-10, 6-0) will throw right-handers Jake Irvin, Devon Perez and Nathan Wiles.

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said Janczak will be reassessed after throwing a bullpen session on Friday.

TCU starting pitcher Sean Wymer earned his first win of the season after holding Kansas State scoreless over 7 2/3 innings in Sunday's 6-0 win. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

Janczak is 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA in 41 innings this season. He's allowed 14 extra-base hits, including four homers and 10 doubles. That's as many extra-base hits as Janczak allowed in 93 1/3 innings in 2017. A year ago, he surrendered one home run.

"He’s a ground ball pitcher who right now isn’t getting any ground balls," Schlossnagle said.

Janczak's velocity, especially on his sinking fastball has been down a bit. The neck issue was bothering him in the fall but had dissipated before the the start of the season.

The Horned Frogs' walked 10 batters in Tuesday's 3-2 loss at Dallas Baptist. The last time they walked than many in a game was April 12 against San Diego State.

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said the Horned Frogs pitching staff stepped up this weekend to limit Kansas State to four runs in three games, including their first shutout on Sunday. McClatchysstevenson@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  