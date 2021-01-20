Falcons’ defensive coaching staff reunion continues under Dan Quinn with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Aden Durde as their defensive line coach, according to several sources.

Durde was on Dan Quinn’s Atlanta Falcons staff the past three seasons. He was the Falcons’ outside linebackers coach in 2020 and a defense quality control coach the previous two seasons.

Quinn was hired as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator on Jan. 11.

Born in Middlesex, England, Durde, 41, rose through the NFL’s international pathways program and eventually became an intern on Jason Garrett’s Cowboys coach staff in 2014.

Durde is replacing Jim Tomsula, who was fired along with coordinator Mike Nolan after the Cowboys allowed a franchise record 473 points and ranked 10th in total yards allowed.

The Cowboys plan to promote Harold Nash Jr. to their strength and conditioning coordinator. He’ll replace Markus Paul, who died of a heart attack at age 54 in November. Nash was the strength coach for the Detroit Lions from 2016-19 and the strength coach for the New England Patriots from 2011-15. Nash served as the Cowboys’ assistant strength coach under Paul.

The Cowboys hired Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach last week. He also worked under Quinn in Atlanta. Whitt previously worked on head coach Mike McCarthy’s staff while the two were with the Green Bay Packers.