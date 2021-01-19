Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore interviews with Philadelphia Eagles

The season is over for both teams but the Philadelphia Eagles are still aiming for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles interviewed Kellen Moore for their head coach position on Tuesday and, according to reports, they’re also interested in interviewing Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel.

Fassel, 47, just finished his first season with Dallas as part of Mike McCarthy’s staff.

Moore, 32, who was recently a prime candidate for the head coaching job at his alma mater Boise State, just finished his second season as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator. Dallas had the No. 1 offense in 2019 and was off to an exceptional start in 2020 before quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury in Week 5.

According to a source, Cowboys senior defensive assistant coach George Edwards, 54, interviewed with the Chicago Bears for their defensive coordinator opening on Tuesday.

Secondary coach Maurice Linguist, 36, is leaving the Cowboys to take the co-defensive coordinator job at the University of Michigan.