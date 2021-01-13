Dallas Cowboys hire Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach/passing game coordinator

Two days ago, Atlanta Falcons secondary coach/defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. was one of four candidates interviewed by the Dallas Cowboys for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position.

That job went to former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, his former boss, on Monday.

But Whitt Jr. is officially in with the Cowboys in the same role he had with the Falcons, secondary coach/defensive passing game coordinator, per multiple reports.

It was first reported by the NFL Network.

The Cowboys were impressed during his defensive coordinator and the connections run too deep.

Not only will Whitt Jr. be reunited with Quinn in Dallas but head coach Mike McCarthy as well.

Whitt Jr. worked under McCarthy in Green Bay from 2008 to 2018, rising from defensive quality control coach to defensive passing game coordinator in his final year with the Packers.

He spent 2019 with the Cleveland Browns before being hired by Quinn to lead the Falcons secondary in 2020.

The Cowboys made the hire with Whitt Jr. to lead the secondary, despite the Falcons finishing last in the NFL in passing yards allowed (4,697) in 2020.