Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul passes away at age of 54

Dallas Cowboys head strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, 54, passed away at a local hospital Wednesday, one day collapsing at the team’s practice facility at the Star in Frisco.

Cause of death is pending, per the team in a statement announcing Paul’s death.

The Cowboys canceled practice on Tuesday after Paul was rushed to the hospital where he was on life support for much of the last 24 hours.

Family was called on Wednesday afternoon to say their final goodbyes.

It was a huge blow for the Cowboys organization as Paul spent a lot of time of around the players with strength and conditioning and was well liked.

When the Cowboys resumed practice on Wednesday in advance of Thursday’s game against Washington, assistant strength and conditioning coaches Harold Nash and Kendall led the team in exercises before the workout.

Per a statement from the Cowboys: “The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and the team will recognize and remember Markus, a valued and loved member of the Cowboys Family, prior to the Thanksgiving Day game tomorrow afternoon.”

“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family. He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star,” owner Jerry Jones said. “His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization.

“We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”

Paul, who has been a strength coach coach for 22 years, has been with the Cowboys since 2018. This was his first year as the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

He was promoted to head the unit after Mike Woicik was not brought back when McCarthy took over as head coach in January.

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the Cowboys featured Paul in video series on social media that provided tips on fitness workouts at home under the hashtag #StayHomeStayStrong.

Markus Paul is back to share more tips to stay fit while at home. Watch as the #DallasCowboys Strength & Conditioning Coordinator shows us some shoulder exercises. pic.twitter.com/Fxlk2vO0rE — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 23, 2020

“We extend our love, strength and support to Markus’ family during this most challenging of times and ask that their privacy be respected moving forward. Markus Paul was a leader in this building,” McCarthy said in a statement. “He earned the players respect and attention because he cared so much and was a naturally gifted communicator—both on the personal and professional levels. He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back, and sometimes with tough love. He had innate toughness in a job that requires that quality, and he was admired throughout the NFL by his peers and the players he coached.

“It was a privilege to work with him as a coach and laugh with him as a friend. Markus did everything the right way.”

Paul was a standout defensive back for Syracuse from 1985-1988, set a school record with 19 interceptions and the most in a game (3), and was named an All-American in his final season.

Paul was taken in the fourth round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he spent most of his playing career from 1989-1992. He then spent the 1993 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he played in nine games before exiting the league after playing 71 games and making seven interceptions.

He started coaching in the NFL as a strength and conditioning coach in 1998, joining Woicik in New Orleans with the Saints beginning a career that included stops with in New Orleans (1998-99), the Patriots (2000-04), the New York Jets (2005-06), the New York Giants (2007-18) and the Cowboys (2018-20).