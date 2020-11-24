Dallas Cowboys cancel practice Tuesday due to a medical emergency involving a staffer

The Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday at the Star in Frisco due to a medical emergency involving a staff member. AP

The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday and player media availability due to a medical emergency involving a team staffer.

The team issued a press release, announcing the cancellation and indicating it was not related to COVID-19.

The staffer’s name is being withheld due to the potential gravity of the situation. Per sources, it was an emotional scene at the Star.

A Frisco police spokesperson said that paramedics responded to The Star at 7:30 a.m., and no foul play is suspected.

The emergency does not involve Cowboys owner Jerry Jones or coach Mike McCarthy.

But it is a staff member who works closely with the players.

The Cowboys will have only one practice before facing the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium.

This is a developing story.