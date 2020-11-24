Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys cancel practice Tuesday due to a medical emergency involving a staffer
The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday and player media availability due to a medical emergency involving a team staffer.
The team issued a press release, announcing the cancellation and indicating it was not related to COVID-19.
The staffer’s name is being withheld due to the potential gravity of the situation. Per sources, it was an emotional scene at the Star.
A Frisco police spokesperson said that paramedics responded to The Star at 7:30 a.m., and no foul play is suspected.
The emergency does not involve Cowboys owner Jerry Jones or coach Mike McCarthy.
But it is a staff member who works closely with the players.
The Cowboys will have only one practice before facing the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium.
This is a developing story.
