NFL players, organizations shocked by death of Dallas Cowboys’ coach Markus Paul

Emotional tributes filled with sadness and shock from around the NFL filled social media in the wake of the news that Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died early Wednesday evening.

The Cowboys announced the news in a release just after 5 p.m.

Reaction to the news came from around the league, including former teams with whom Paul had coached, including the New York Giants, New York Jets. Paul played five years in the league, including more than four seasons with the Chicago Bears. He also coached for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots where he won three of five Super Bowls.

Paul, 54, had been in ICU since collapsing at the Cowboys’ Star facility in Frisco Tuesday morning. The cause of death has not yet been released.

“The loss of Markus Paul is just stunning,” Cowboys radio legend Brad Sham said in a post on Twitter. “Beautiful soul, wonderful person and a leader in every way. Thankful for his presence. Impossible to understand.”

The Cowboys (3-7) host Washington (3-7) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The team plans to pay tribute to Paul before the game at AT&T Stadium.

The Jets organizations posted their condolences on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of Markus Paul, who spent two years with us in 2005-06. He was a kind man who made a lasting impact on those fortunate to have crossed his path,” the post said.

The loss of Markus Paul is just stunning. Beautiful soul, wonderful person and a leader in every way. Thankful for his presence Impossible to understand. — Brad Sham (@Boys_Vox) November 25, 2020

It was amazing how many times I would see a clock and it would say 10:32. That meant Markus Paul was with me at that moment. During the course of a tough game, tough day he was by my side. Even though he’s left us I know he will still be by my side. Miss You, Love You MP pic.twitter.com/2StIPmg0wD — Daryl Johnston (@DarylJohnston) November 26, 2020

Sending our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Markus Paul. The Dallas Cowboys strength & conditioning coach passed away Wednesday at the age of 54.



→ https://t.co/SSUvgPzthu pic.twitter.com/2wEAs72tnm — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 26, 2020

All of us with the Giants, the Mara and Tisch families and the entire organization, extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Markus Paul. Markus was a beloved member of our organization for several years. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2020

Man..... rest easy Coach Markus Paul... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 26, 2020

Former Bears safety Markus Paul, a longtime NFL strength and conditioning coach, passed away Wednesday at the age of 54. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and to the countless lives he touched. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 26, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of Markus Paul, who spent two years with us in 2005-06. He was a kind man who made a lasting impact on those fortunate to have crossed his path. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 26, 2020

Man... RIP Coach Markus Paul. https://t.co/YlOxrZqlju — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) November 25, 2020

Heartbroken we have lost such a Great Man, Markus Paul.



One of your jobs was to “Weigh Us In” but it was YOU “WEIGHING IN” on us SPIRITUALLY that I will be forever grateful. Thank you for the Spots, the chats & the constant positivity. Praying for the Paul Family RIP pic.twitter.com/RK5cjNbQq2 — Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) November 26, 2020

My feelings are so hurt... My condolences to the Paul family. Coach Markus was a great man and loved getting us better, you will be missed Coach! — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) November 26, 2020