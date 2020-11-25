Dallas Cowboys
NFL players, organizations shocked by death of Dallas Cowboys’ coach Markus Paul
Emotional tributes filled with sadness and shock from around the NFL filled social media in the wake of the news that Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died early Wednesday evening.
The Cowboys announced the news in a release just after 5 p.m.
Reaction to the news came from around the league, including former teams with whom Paul had coached, including the New York Giants, New York Jets. Paul played five years in the league, including more than four seasons with the Chicago Bears. He also coached for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots where he won three of five Super Bowls.
Paul, 54, had been in ICU since collapsing at the Cowboys’ Star facility in Frisco Tuesday morning. The cause of death has not yet been released.
“The loss of Markus Paul is just stunning,” Cowboys radio legend Brad Sham said in a post on Twitter. “Beautiful soul, wonderful person and a leader in every way. Thankful for his presence. Impossible to understand.”
The Cowboys (3-7) host Washington (3-7) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The team plans to pay tribute to Paul before the game at AT&T Stadium.
The Jets organizations posted their condolences on Twitter.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of Markus Paul, who spent two years with us in 2005-06. He was a kind man who made a lasting impact on those fortunate to have crossed his path,” the post said.
