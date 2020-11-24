Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: TV, time, line, records

It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys are still playing meaningful football games.

The Cowboys, as you may have heard, can move into first place in the NFC East with a win Thursday against Washington.

A win would give the Cowboys a division-best four wins. The Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1), however, would reclaim the lead with a win four days later when they host the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Also, the New York Giants (3-7) play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday and could pull into a first-place tie with Dallas with a win.

The last time the Cowboys played Washington, it was a season low point. They were drubbed 25-3 and lost Andy Dalton to a concussion. Dalton is back and helped Dallas snap a four-game losing streak Sunday in Minnesota.

Washington is coming off a 20-9 win against Cincinnati, its first win since beating Dallas on Oct. 25.

Dallas is 30-21-1 all-time on Thanksgiving Day games and this is the 10th time they’ve played Washington on the holiday. The Cowboys lost to the Buffalo Bills 26-15 on Thanksgiving a year ago.

The Cowboys demolished Washington in the last meeting at AT&T Stadium, 47-16 in the 2019 season finale. It was Ezekiel Elliott’s last 100-yard rushing game before his 103 yards last week against the Vikings. Michael Gallup caught three of Dak Prescott’s four touchdown passes.

Dallas Cowboys (3-7) vs. Washington Football Team (3-7)

When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4) with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys -3 (Over/under: 47.5)