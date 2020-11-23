Andy Dalton in joking mood after returning to lead Dallas Cowboys to win over Vikings

Andy Dalton was in such a good mood after helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday that he cracked a joke during his post-game press conference.

When he was asked about connecting with eight different receivers while completing 22 of 32 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, he joked about getting in on the action when he caught his own pass off a deflection.

Dalton discussed returning to the lineup after four weeks dealing with a concussion and the coronavirus, CeeDee Lamb’s acrobatic touchdown catch, Ezekiel Elliott’s performance, and the offensive line playing its best game of 2020.

Dalton on his ability to execute the offense after a four-week layoff

I felt like our guys responded well, and when we needed to make a play today, we were able to make it. That was big. I felt good about what I was able to do. There were some things I wish I could have back and a couple throws I wish I could have back, but overall today our guys played well. When we needed to make a play at the right time, we made it.

Dalton on his touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee is so good when the ball is in the air. Him being able to make his body get in position to make acrobatic catches like that — you saw everything that he’s done in college and some of the stuff he’s already been able to do since he’s been here. For me, I was just trying to lay it up there and let him go have a chance at it, and he made an unbelievable catch.

Dalton on how it feels for him to bounce back after missing the last month

It feels good. I missed the game of football a lot while I was out for the three weeks. To have to sit at home and watch our guys play, that was tough. But I’m very thankful to be back out here, thankful to be healthy and help this team win.

Dalton on his touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott what Elliott brings to the offense

Zeke had a great game. You hand the ball off to him and watch him make some of these runs, and you can see how special he is. On that first touchdown, we got him the ball in space. Both Dalton [Schultz] and Blake [Bell] did a good job of getting to the edge and Zeke did the rest. I’m happy for Zeke. He played really well today.

Dalton on the offensive line and Zack Martin

Our line played great today, and that was all across the board. There was only one sack, and I’ll take the blame for that one. I held on to the ball a little long. For them to open up the run game the way they did gave Zeke and TP [Tony Pollard] a chance to break some of these long runs. They did an unbelievable job.

Dalton on the final drive and game-winning touchdown

We were in a good position. I think we had four minutes left, so we were able to get down there. Again, it came down to fourth down, and we were able to convert. Amari [Cooper] did a great job of getting open, and once we got down there it was third down. Great play call by Kellen [Moore]. At that point, it comes down to execution, and that’s exactly what we did. Great play design and got Dalton [Schultz] wide open in the end zone.

Dalton on completing passes to eight different receivers

I felt like I really did a good job of getting myself involved in the pass game with the one catch that I had. But no, I think with our team and with our skill positions we can spread the ball around. We can get so many different guys involved, and big plays are made all over the field by different guys at different times. You know, it felt good to be back out there.

Dalton on the Cowboys remaining in the thick of the NFC East division

We knew when we came off the bye that everything was in front of us. It doesn’t matter what we’ve done up to this point; it’s all about these next seven games. For us to get the win today and keep putting ourselves in position to make a run at this thing is big. Everything is in front of us and we understand that, so this next week on Thursday it’ll be really important for us to come out and get a win.

Dalton on how he felt physically after coming off the concussion and COVID-19

I felt good physically. Even though I had the three weeks off, once I was able to kind of get back doing some things again, I made sure that I was in shape and ready to go. I felt good with where I was at.