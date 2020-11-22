Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Watch CeeDee Lamb make Dallas Cowboys history with stunning touchdown against Vikings

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made a stunning touchdown catch in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made a stunning touchdown catch in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. Bruce Kluckhohn AP

CeeDee Lamb has put together an impressive rookie season for the Dallas Cowboys but on Sunday in Minnesota he took it to another level.

Lamb’s acrobatic touchdown reception on a 4-yard pass from Andy Dalton gave the Cowboys a 13-7 lead on the Vikings and stunned social media in the process.

Lamb was falling backward in the end zone as Dalton’s pass was in the air. Lamb eventually secured the catch with his left hand as he hit the turf.

The highlight reel catch was also significant for historical reasons.

Lamb tied Bob Hayes’ 1965 franchise record for rookie receptions with his 46th on the play.

