Dallas Cowboys make line shift, Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin to start at right tackle

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin will start at right tackle against the Vikings. Special to the Star-Telegram

The Dallas Cowboys will start at a different combination on the offensive line for the 10th straight game when they take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin will replace Terence Steel as the starter at right tackle and Connor McGovern will start for Martin at right guard.

This is time it’s not injury induced, it was a conscious change to get the best five on the field.

Steele has started all nine games at right tackle in place of the injured La’el Collins.

But Steele, an undrafted rookie from Texas Tech, has struggled from the outset.

Martin, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is making his first start at tackle, though he has made an emergency appearance at the position.

The move coincides with the Cowboys (2-7) coming off last week’s bye and the return of veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback with hope of reviving the season over the last seven games, starting against the Vikings (4-5).