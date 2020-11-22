Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys make line shift, Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin to start at right tackle

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin will start at right tackle against the Vikings.
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin will start at right tackle against the Vikings. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

The Dallas Cowboys will start at a different combination on the offensive line for the 10th straight game when they take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin will replace Terence Steel as the starter at right tackle and Connor McGovern will start for Martin at right guard.

This is time it’s not injury induced, it was a conscious change to get the best five on the field.

Steele has started all nine games at right tackle in place of the injured La’el Collins.

But Steele, an undrafted rookie from Texas Tech, has struggled from the outset.

Martin, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is making his first start at tackle, though he has made an emergency appearance at the position.

The move coincides with the Cowboys (2-7) coming off last week’s bye and the return of veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback with hope of reviving the season over the last seven games, starting against the Vikings (4-5).

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service