Dallas Cowboys are confident and rejuvenated heading into Sunday’s game vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-7 and riding a four-game losing streak.

But might they be a confident and rejuvenated team heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings after last week’s bye?

That certainly appears to be the case.

The Cowboys feel good about the improvement they have made over the last few weeks even though it hasn’t resulted in victories.

Add in the return of quarterback Andy Dalton and the status of the NFC East and the Cowboys believe they have an opportunity to salvage their season, starting with a win against the Vikings.

The Cowboys are just 1½ games behind the Eagles (3-5-1) in the division race.

“No, I’m not surprised,” Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. “First things first, don’t ever get this twisted, we’re a good team. And it’s all about winning games at the end of the day, but we’re a good team. Seeing how other people are playing and stuff, I don’t think we’re far behind at all. I feel like we deserve to still be in this thing and we can make a pretty good run.”

Coach Mike McCarthy said the confidence the Cowboys showed in practice this week has been palpable.

They have a renewed pep in their step because of the bye and because of the progress they have made.

And because they have better understanding of new schemes instituted by the coaches after not having a real offseason due to COVID-19.

“I think we are definitely a football team that has been improving,” McCarthy said. The evidence is there. The evidence is clearly in our week of preparation. The understanding, the awareness of the speed of how we’re playing. It’s November football. Now is the time where play speed, concepts, not concept understanding but the ability to win playing the way you’ve established to this point, I think we’re coming into that as a football team. Clearly.”

Running back Ezekiel Elliottt said the Cowboys are also simply tired of losing.

“It is kind of crazy to be 2-7 and still have a chance. But everything is ahead of us. We’ve just got to find a way to go out there and win a football game. No one likes to go out there and lose football games. I think it’s been, what a month since we won a football game? It sucks. We’re hungry and we’re going to go figure out how to win.

Five Cowboys Things to Watch for Sunday’s game against the Vikings

The return of Andy Dalton

The Cowboys will be able to run their full offense against the Vikings with veteran quarterback Dalton back in the starting lineup after having missed the past two games with a concussion and COVID-19.

It should open up the run game for Elliott and allow receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup to become big-play weapons again.

Rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci was overwhelmed at quarterback in his one start against the Eagles. And while Garrett Gilbert showed promise against the Steelers, he had only been with the team for three weeks and did not have a full grasp of the playbook.

Garrett has been with the Cowboys since May and was signed to give the team some veteran insurance behind starting QB Dak Prescott. That was the plan when Prescott was lost for the season last month and the Cowboys are now going back to that plan.

“I think it does,” Elliott said when asked if Dalton should open up the offense. “Just because he’s been in the system long enough. It’s kind of tough when you’re a guy like Garrett who’s coming in, he’s only been here for three weeks and you throw him in a game and he’s got to command the offense. But Garrett, he did a hell of a job. I think it does open a little bit more with Andy back.”

More shuffling on offensive line

The Cowboys have placed rookie center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) on injured reserve, which means he is out three more weeks.

Biadasz suffered the injury in pre-game warmups against the Steelers before the bye, putting Joe Looney back in the starting lineup.

The Cowboys activated tackle Brandon Knight from injured reserve. The big question on Sunday is who starts at right tackle?

Rookie undrafted free agent Terence Steele has struggled as the starter there all season but has remained in place due to injuries. But with Cam Erving at left tackle, there is a chance a healthy Knight could replace Steele at right tackle.

Knight started four games at left tackle before going on injured reserve last month after having knee surgery.

The Cowboys have started a different line in all nine games this season.

Can they stop the run?

The Cowboys are excited about their improvement on defense, allowing an average of 24.0 points per game over the last three after having given up 36.3 points per game through the first six.

And the Cowboys feel good about their progress in stopping the run after yielding just 46 yard on the ground against the Steelers.

The promotion of nose tackle Antwaun Woods into the starting lineup following the release of the out of shape and unproductive Dontari Poe as well as a better understanding of the scheme are being credited with the improvement.

But the Cowboys will be challenged against the Vikings and NFL leading rusher Dalvin Cook, who has 954 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns through eight games and is averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

Cook and the Vikings will also use the wide zone run game to attack the Cowboys. It’s a similar scheme the Cleveland Browns employed in gashing the Cowboys for 307 yards rushing earlier this year.

“I feel like we’re a different team, we’re playing totally different, energy is totally different and this will not be a repeat of the Browns game,” defensive end Lawrence said. “I feel like our feet are underneath us, we’re starting to play with more of a football IQ and understand more of what our coaches want from us, and we’re going out there and playing hard.”

Health of DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory

Defensive ends Lawrence and Randy Gregory are officially listed as questionable to play against the Vikings after missing multiple practices this week due to illness.

Gregory was out Wednesday and Thursday before returning for limited work on Friday.

Lawrence was out Thursday and Friday.

Coach McCarthy was hopeful that both would be good to go Sunday.

But that was contingent on Lawrence doing something on Saturday before the team took off for Minneapolis.

McCarthy said COVID-19 was not an issue. But the team kept both players aware from the Star in Frisco out of precaution.

Lawrence did make the trip and is expected to play, per sources.

Chido Awuzie replacing Trevon Diggs at CB

Cornerback Chido Awuzie will play against the Vikings after being out since Week 2 with a strained hamstring.

It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Cowboys, who will be without Trevon Diggs for at least three games with a broken bone in his foot.

Diggs was the team’s best defensive back and had a team-leading two interceptions.

Awuzie has the team’s other lone interception on the season and it came in the season opener.

“Chido looked good,” coach McCarthy said of Awuzie in practice this week. “He looks like he’s full go; he’s had an excellent week.”