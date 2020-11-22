Dallas Cowboys rally late to beat Minnesota Vikings, 31-28, ending four-game slide

The Dallas Cowboys said they were an improved football team. And they felt rejuvenated by the bye week and the return of quarterback Andy Dalton.

The Cowboys proved as much with a 31-28 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak has given the team a new lease on life as they moved into a three-way tie for second place in the NFC East with Washington and the New York Giants at 3-7, just behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1).

Dalton, who missed the previous two games with a concussion and COVID-19, rallied the Cowboys from a 28-24 deficit with a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz with 1:37 left, capping an 11-play 61-yard drive.

It was a nice comeback and bookend performance for Dalton, who tossed touchdown passes of 6 and 4 yards to Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb, to help the Cowboys to a 13-7 halftime lead.

It was their first halftime lead since the 37-34 victory against the Giants on Oct. 11, the game in which Dak Prescott was lost for the season.

But the Cowboys began to falter in the second half. The Vikings scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half, driving 75 yards on nine plays to open the third quarter.

Adam Thielen beat Anthony Brown with a one-handed catch on a 2-yard touchdown reception. Thielen caught a 3-yard touchdown the next time they had the ball, capping an 81-yard drive at the start of the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a 21-16 lead.

The Cowboys, however, answered with a 42-yard touchdown run from Tony Pollard. A two-point conversion by Lamb on an option pitch from Elliott put the Cowboys back in front 24-21.

But the defense couldn’t make it stand as the Vikings scored on their third straight drive of the second half when Cousins hit a wide-open Justin Jefferson for a 39-yard touchdown.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Dalton completed 22 of 32 passes for 203 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Elliott rushed for 103 yards on 21 carries, his first 100-yard game of the season.

Safety Donovan Wilson forced two fumbles as the Cowboys won the turnover battle.

The Cowboys have a short week before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day home game against Washington.