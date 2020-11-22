Ezekiel Elliott ignores online chatter, credits Dallas Cowboys line for 100-yard game

Ezekiel Elliott says he hasn’t heard the noise about his supposed declining performance this season.

Whether he’s being coy or really that tuned out from the social media chatter is up for debate.

Not up for debate? Elliott turned in his most Zeke-like game of 2020 Sunday in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

He recorded his first 100-yard game of the season and the Cowboys rushed for a season-high 180 yards.

Elliott’s previous rushing high was 96 yards in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His season had been on a wayward path, however, due in large part to big early deficits the Cowboys found themselves having to pass their way out of for much of the first half of the season. The offensive line has also been decimated with injuries, which forced reserves into starting roles. They have improved after several rough weeks.

In fact, Elliott’s season high in attempts was 22, which he did the first two weeks of the season. He rushed 21 times for 103 yards Sunday against the Vikings. Tony Pollard added five carries for 60 yards, including a 42-yard scoring run, the longest for the Cowboys this season.

Elliott last rushed for 100 yards in the regular-season finale against Washington last year on Dec. 29, finishing with 122 yards on 18 carries.

“The O-line was doing a hell of a job today,” Elliott said. “Making clean holes that we could make our read and go play. I’m happy we finally got the thing going.”

Elliott gave specific credit to Zack Martin, who was moved to right tackle from guard.

“He probably could play any position on the O-line and be dominant,” he said. “That’s rare and a lot of those runs today were behind Zack and we know he’s a strength of our offense. We kept running behind him and he kept moving them out of the way.”

In fact, the whole offensive line, Elliott said, ”were out there with fire under their butt.”

“They led us to that victory,” he said.

Martin found out on Monday that he was moving to right tackle, the same day he said he tweaked a calf muscle.

“It was different,” the All-Pro right guard said. “I’m proud of the O-line, proud of our guys to go out there and establishing the run. Scoring the big touchdown to go up and then having the fortitude to go back out and do it again to win the game. Really proud of those guys.”

The Cowboys (3-7) snapped a four-game losing streak and could move into first place in the NFC East with a win Thursday against Washington at AT&T Stadium. Washington is also 3-7 after beating the Bengals 20-9.

“We never thought we were out of it. The division is struggling this year,” he said. “We’re right there where we need to be. We’ve got to build on this success. We can’t come out in a short week and take a step back, especially against a division opponent. We have to make sure we build on this success and keep getting better.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy called Elliott a warrior.

“He is a huge part of our success. I like the way he runs the football,” McCarthy said. “His run style is something we all feed off of.”

As for the online chatter?

“I don’t really listen to what other people are saying,” Elliott said. “All I have to worry about is being the player I need to be for this team.”