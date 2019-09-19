Taco’s Revenge: Recently-cut Charlton picked up Dolphins, might face Cowboys Sunday

Taco Charlton talks about his social media “fame” Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton enters a pivotal third season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton enters a pivotal third season

What’s that old saying, “revenge is best served cold.”

Or is it best served in a Miami Dolphins uniform.

Well, former Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton might get a chance to exact some pay back on his former team as soon as Sunday.

Charlton, the former 2017 first-round pick who was unceremoniously waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday, was claimed by Dolphins.

It’s too early to tell if he can grasp enough of the defense to get on the field for Sunday’s but he sure can provide some intel about the Cowboys offensive and defensive schemes.

Charlton was considering draft bust in Dallas after nothing just four sacks in 27 career games with the Cowboys.

It is the fewest games of a first-round pick since 1986 first-rounder Mike Sherrard, who played in 16 games after suffering multiple leg injuries.

Charlton became the first Cowboys player in the last 37 years to be released before the end of his third season.

The Dolphins’ claim saves the Cowboys $1.6 million in salary that was guaranteed to Charlton through the end of the 2020 season.

In addition to a lack of production, vice president Stephen Jones blamed poor chemistry with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli’s for Charlton’s failure in Dallas.

“I just wish him the best,” Marinelli said Thursday. “I’m sure there will be a lot of people after him right now. I hope he gets the right team. That’s what I’m hoping for.”