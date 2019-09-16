Don’t look now but QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys are playing as well as any team in the NFL

Dak Prescott, “I’ve always been doubted. I always accept it.” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addresses the criticism he hears from NFL defenders, most recently Washington cornerback Josh Norman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addresses the criticism he hears from NFL defenders, most recently Washington cornerback Josh Norman.

This just in.

The Dallas Cowboys are good..very good.

The Cowboys are one of nine remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, including the Bills, Patriots, Chiefs, Ravens, Packers, 49ers, Rams, and Seahawks.

Only the Chiefs, Ravens and Rams have played as well or looked as good as the Cowboys to open the season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As the kids say, don’t @ me on this.

Just trust.

The Cowboys, who followed up a 35-17 victory against the Giants in the season opener with a 31-21 win against the Redskins Sunday, have looked good and have largely been unchallenged through two games against two division opponents _ led by the amazing play of quarterback Dak Prescott, who should be backing up a Brinks truck at the team’s headquarters in Frisco right about now.

Pay the man.

There is no reason to wait any longer.

The price is only going up with every passing day, passing game and passing touchdown by Prescott.

He now has seven, tied for the most in team history through two games since Don Meredith did it in 1966.

Prescott has completed 82.7 of his passes through two games and has a quarterback rating of 142.9.

That’s the highest completion percentage in NFL history over the first two weeks of a season.

For the second straight game, Prescott has overcome a slow to start to lead the Cowboys to scores on five consecutive drives to blow the game open.

If not for sick stuff Patrick Mahomes is doing in Kansas City, it would safe to say that no quarterback has been better to start the season. But alas, Mahomes.

Prescott will be the first to say he is blessed with talent around him and in front of him.

The offensive line has given him time to throw and his pass catchers are as deep and diverse as any in the league.

Welcome to the party Devin Smith, a former second-round bust with the Jets who showed the NFL and Redskins cornerback Josh Norman what the fuss was about coming out college at Ohio State with a 51-yard score on Sunday.

Adding Smith, who is finally healthy after overcoming two knee injuries, to Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb at receiver has the Cowboys downright giddy.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is finally knocking the rust off his game after missing all of camp and the preseason in a contract dispute. He had 111 yards on the ground against the Redskins to help balance as complete an offense as there is on the league.

The Cowboys have now had back to back games of more than 30 points, 400 yards and a margin of victory of 10 or more points. They did that just five times since 2016, eight times over the last seven seasons and none last season.

“We’re focused on now,” Prescott said. “We’re focused on the things that we can do better and we’re going to continue to grow from that standpoint. You can take whatever you said, I bet if you asked all of those guys in there on this offense they would say it’s not enough. Just a hungry bunch of guys, great athletes who all care for each other and enjoying this time each and every day that we’re putting into this offense and this team. it’s going to pay off.

Challenges are to come and the Cowboys aren’t satisfied, especially on defense.

The Cowboys have been great on third down, allowing the Giants and Redskins to convert just four of 20 chances.

But the unit has just two sacks and two fumble recoveries and no interceptions through two games.

To be a great unit, they know the must affect the quarterback and turn the ball over.

So 2-0 means nothing, per defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

“Nothing matters to the next game,” Lawrence said. “We are going to keep our heads down and keep going.”

The next game is Sunday against the hapless Miami Dolphins, who have been outscored 102-10 in losses the Ravens and Patriots to open the season.

A 3-0 start for the first time since 2008 should be a foregone conclusion.

Might even start looking up stats for most points and largest margin of victory as the Dolphins are that bad and in this game of college football scoreboard watching the Cowboys need to take a page out of Barry Switzer’s old Oklahoma handbook and “hang a half a hundred” on the scoreboard to keep pace with the Ravens and Patriots.

The tanking Dolphins are that bad.

The real challenges begin the following week with a trip to New Orleans and a showdown at the Saints (1-1) before a match up against the Packers.

As of now, 2-0 feels real good and comforting to owner Jerry Jones.

“I know how hard it is and i know it gives us a real, solid, something to have as a foundation,” Jones said. “2-0 in the division does that.Does 2-0 allow you to slack off? No. Does it allow you to have a day when it didn’t quite work for you? It can, if you keep doing that. That’s a pretty good feeling in football...To have these kinds of games I think is comforting.”