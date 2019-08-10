Dallas Cowboys
Here is how the Dallas Cowboys scored their first points of the 2019 preseason
The Dallas Cowboys are on the board.
Brett Maher kicked a 25-yard field goal on the game’s first drive to put the Boys up 3-0 over the San Francisco 49ers.
Dak Prescott started the game and drove the team down the field with the help of two 49ers penalties.
The drive stalled inside the redzone but Maher, who has struggled in training camp, converted on his first attempt of the preseason.
