Dallas Cowboys

Here is how the Dallas Cowboys scored their first points of the 2019 preseason

Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp

Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. By
Up Next
Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. By

The Dallas Cowboys are on the board.

Brett Maher kicked a 25-yard field goal on the game’s first drive to put the Boys up 3-0 over the San Francisco 49ers.

Dak Prescott started the game and drove the team down the field with the help of two 49ers penalties.

The drive stalled inside the redzone but Maher, who has struggled in training camp, converted on his first attempt of the preseason.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of William Wilkerson
William Wilkerson
Sports editor William Wilkerson is back for his second stint with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He first worked at the paper after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. He most recently was the Executive Editor of College-Team Sites for CBS Interactive/247Sports and has also worked at ESPN, Scout.com and the Austin American-Statesman.
  Comments  