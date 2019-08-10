Here is how the Dallas Cowboys scored their first points of the 2019 preseason

Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys are on the board.

Brett Maher kicked a 25-yard field goal on the game’s first drive to put the Boys up 3-0 over the San Francisco 49ers.

Dak Prescott started the game and drove the team down the field with the help of two 49ers penalties.

The drive stalled inside the redzone but Maher, who has struggled in training camp, converted on his first attempt of the preseason.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW