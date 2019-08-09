Who has upper hand with DeMarcus Lawrence out: Taco Charlton or Dorance Armstrong?

Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp.

Dorance Armstrong’s strong camp with the Dallas Cowboys has finally been rewarded.

The Cowboys’ 2018 fourth round (116th overall) draft pick out of Kansas has supplanted Taco Charlton with the first team at left end.

Of course, the position is owned by Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence, but he is out until the start of the season rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery.

Charlton initially replaced him with the starters. He had a nice strip sack from right end on Tuesday. But it’s Armstrong who has been most impressive since the start of camp. And he is now running first.

“I just think continued growth,” head coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s come in and been a real determined guy right from the start. You love his spirit. You love his attitude. You love his work ethic. And he’s a sneaky good rusher. He doesn’t overwhelm you with physical traits. But technically he’s pretty good. He has a good little pass rush repertoire. We saw that in college. We saw that last year.

“But, again, like with all these guys, the more they play, the more they go against NFL players, if they approach it the right way, they’re going to improve and he’s certainly done that. He’s approached it the right way. Very hard worker. Wants to get better every day. I think you’re starting to see that on the field.”