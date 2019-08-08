Dallas Cowboys

All of a sudden the Dallas Cowboys have an issue at this position due to inconsistency

Brett Maher was surprise of training camp this time last year when he came out of nowhere to unseat veteran kicker Dan Bailey.

But Maher raised a few eyebrows during the season when he would offset impressive kicks of over 50 yards with unconscionable short misses.

He was 29 of 36 in 2018, including going just 7 of 11 on field goals between 40-49 yards.

That has continued to be a problem in camp.

Maher badly missed a potential game-winning kick of 32 yards during a two-minute drill over the weekend. He repeated the disappointment on Tuesday when quarterback Dak Prescott put the team in position for a game-tying kick, only to miss a 42-yarder.

During the field goal portion of practice, he made 5 of 6 attempts. The lone miss was from 32 yards.

Is it time for the Cowboys to look at a backup plan?

