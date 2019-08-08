DFW area volleyball teams take on 1st tournaments of the season; here are the schedules

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

The high school volleyball season began on Tuesday, and yes, tournaments are now upon us.

This weekend marks the first of three in which teams across the state will play in some of the toughest tourneys in the nation.

It includes tournaments as close to Dallas-Fort Worth to ones in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Coaches, if you don’t see a tournament that you’re in, please email us a bracket at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Also please email results and stats.

Adidas John Turner Classic, Pearland

Thursday-Saturday

DFW schools participating

Boswell

Decatur

Guyer

Dallas Episcopal

Highland Park

Ursuline Academy

AISD Jason Landers Invitational, Austin

Thursday-Saturday

DFW schools participating

Eaton

Fossil Ridge

Lamar

MacArthur

Molina

Nike ASC/LISD Varsity Classic, Carrollton

Thursday-Saturday (Advantage Sports Complex, Lewisville HS)

DFW schools participating

Division I

Azle

Bishop Lynch

Cedar Hill

ESD

Wakeland

John Paul

Keller

Lewisville

Lovejoy

McKinney

McKinney North

Plano East

Paschal

Plano

Plano West

SGP

Division II

Anna

Liberty Christian

Bowie

Caddo Mills

Callisburg

Gunter

Irving

Prince of Peace

Sanger

Sunnyvale

MISD Invitational, Mansfield

Thursday-Saturday (Legacy, Summit, Timberview, Lake Ridge HS)

DFW schools participating

Birdville

Burl. Centennial

Coll. Heritage

Coppell

Keller Central

Timber Creek

LD Bell

Mansfield

Lake Ridge

Legacy

Summit

Timberview

North Crowley

Richland

Euless Trinity

Waxahachie

Thursday, Aug. 8

Garland ISD Volleyball Tournament

Friday-Saturday (Sachse, Rowlett, Naaman Forest HS)

DFW schools participating

Sachse

MacArthur

Frisco

Little Elm

Lakeview Centennial

Berkner

Forney

Mesquite Horn

North Garland

Richardson

Garland

Memorial

Ranchview

JJ Pearce

Newman Smith

Mesquite

Lone Star

Wylie East

Rowlett

Sulphur Springs

Heritage

Braswell

South Garland

Naaman Forest

Poteet

Creekview

Independence

TAPPS Spike Down Classic, Fort Worth

Thursday-Saturday (Game On Sports Complex)

DFW schools participating

Dallas A Plus Academy

Dallas Lakehill

The Shelton School

DeSoto Canterbury Episcopal

Fort Worth Christian

Nolan Catholic

Temple Christian

Southwest Christian

Grapevine Faith

Greenville Christian

Irving The Highlands

Fellowship Academy

Ovilla Christian

Willow Park Trinity Christian

Grace Prep

Pantego Christian

Colleyville Covenant

Parish Episcopal

Fort Worth Calvary Christian

FW All Saints

Bethesda Christian

Lake Country Christian

Garland Christian Academy

Irving Stone Gate Christian Academy

Rockwall Heritage Christian

Ann Kang Invitational, Honolulu

Thursday-Saturday (‘Iolani HS)

DFW schools participating

Byron Nelson

Granbury

Flower Mound Marcus Showcase

Friday-Saturday (Marcus HS)

DFW schools participating

Marcus

Grapevine

Hebron

Lebanon Trail

Marcus volleyball showcase, starting on Friday, Aug. 9.

Also Battle of the Rock at Rockwall HS

Come back for updates on this tournament