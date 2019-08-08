High School Volleyball
DFW area volleyball teams take on 1st tournaments of the season; here are the schedules
Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team
The high school volleyball season began on Tuesday, and yes, tournaments are now upon us.
This weekend marks the first of three in which teams across the state will play in some of the toughest tourneys in the nation.
It includes tournaments as close to Dallas-Fort Worth to ones in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
Coaches, if you don’t see a tournament that you’re in, please email us a bracket at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Also please email results and stats.
Adidas John Turner Classic, Pearland
Thursday-Saturday
You can find results and schedules here
DFW schools participating
Boswell
Decatur
Guyer
Dallas Episcopal
Highland Park
Ursuline Academy
AISD Jason Landers Invitational, Austin
Thursday-Saturday
You can find results and schedules here
DFW schools participating
Eaton
Fossil Ridge
Lamar
MacArthur
Molina
Nike ASC/LISD Varsity Classic, Carrollton
Thursday-Saturday (Advantage Sports Complex, Lewisville HS)
You can find results and schedules here
DFW schools participating
Division I
Azle
Bishop Lynch
Cedar Hill
ESD
Wakeland
John Paul
Keller
Lewisville
Lovejoy
McKinney
McKinney North
Plano East
Paschal
Plano
Plano West
SGP
Division II
Anna
Liberty Christian
Bowie
Caddo Mills
Callisburg
Gunter
Irving
Prince of Peace
Sanger
Sunnyvale
MISD Invitational, Mansfield
Thursday-Saturday (Legacy, Summit, Timberview, Lake Ridge HS)
You can find results and schedules here
DFW schools participating
Birdville
Burl. Centennial
Coll. Heritage
Coppell
Keller Central
Timber Creek
LD Bell
Mansfield
Lake Ridge
Legacy
Summit
Timberview
North Crowley
Richland
Euless Trinity
Waxahachie
Thursday, Aug. 8
Garland ISD Volleyball Tournament
Friday-Saturday (Sachse, Rowlett, Naaman Forest HS)
You can find results and schedules here
DFW schools participating
Sachse
MacArthur
Frisco
Little Elm
Lakeview Centennial
Berkner
Forney
Mesquite Horn
North Garland
Richardson
Garland
Memorial
Ranchview
JJ Pearce
Newman Smith
Mesquite
Lone Star
Wylie East
Rowlett
Sulphur Springs
Heritage
Braswell
South Garland
Naaman Forest
Poteet
Creekview
Independence
TAPPS Spike Down Classic, Fort Worth
Thursday-Saturday (Game On Sports Complex)
You can find results and schedules here
DFW schools participating
Dallas A Plus Academy
Dallas Lakehill
The Shelton School
DeSoto Canterbury Episcopal
Fort Worth Christian
Nolan Catholic
Temple Christian
Southwest Christian
Grapevine Faith
Greenville Christian
Irving The Highlands
Fellowship Academy
Ovilla Christian
Willow Park Trinity Christian
Grace Prep
Pantego Christian
Colleyville Covenant
Parish Episcopal
Fort Worth Calvary Christian
FW All Saints
Bethesda Christian
Lake Country Christian
Garland Christian Academy
Irving Stone Gate Christian Academy
Rockwall Heritage Christian
Ann Kang Invitational, Honolulu
Thursday-Saturday (‘Iolani HS)
You can find results and schedules here
DFW schools participating
Byron Nelson
Granbury
Flower Mound Marcus Showcase
Friday-Saturday (Marcus HS)
You can find results and schedules here
DFW schools participating
Marcus
Grapevine
Hebron
Lebanon Trail
Also Battle of the Rock at Rockwall HS
Come back for updates on this tournament
