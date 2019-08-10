Watch as former Southlake Carroll star breaks two tackles for TD in NFL preseason game

Texas WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey likes dominating DBs Texas WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey made the play of the game, coach Tom Herman said after the Longhorns' victory over Oklahoma. Humphrey gained yards after contact multiple times against the Sooners. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey made the play of the game, coach Tom Herman said after the Longhorns' victory over Oklahoma. Humphrey gained yards after contact multiple times against the Sooners.

The New Orleans Saints opened their preseason schedule on Friday against Minnesota.

Their best play all night might have come from a former Southlake Carroll Dragon.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, an all-purpose back during his time at Carroll and the University of Texas, finished with two receptions and 42 yards, and scored his first touchdown in a Saints uniform.

With under nine minutes left, quarterback Taysom Hill hit Humphrey up the middle and the 6-foot-5 play-maker went on to break two tackles for a 33-yard TD that brought the Saints within 27-25.

That's six for the #Saints pic.twitter.com/ZckNBsQh8R — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 10, 2019

Humphrey signed as an undrafted free agent in April after declaring for the NFL draft a year early. Humphrey chose to forego his senior season at UT after he had 1,176 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 86 catches.

He was a standout running back at Carroll where he was a two-time all-state selection. He was first-team all-state by the TSWA as an all-purpose player, and second-team by the Associated Press as a running back in 2015.