Arrest warrant withdrawn for ex-Cowboys player, current scout Josh Brent

An arrest warrant issued for ex-Dallas Cowboys player and current team scout Josh Brent after he was accused of violating probation stemming from a 2014 intoxication manslaughter charge has been withdrawn, according to Dallas County court records.

A judge withdrew the warrant Monday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear why the action was taken.

Brent was arrested on June 30 in a Wendy’s parking lot in Coppell on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest, police said. He’s been on probation since he was convicted of intoxication manslaughter in Dallas in 2014 in connection with a fatal December 2012 crash in which his Cowboys teammate and close friend Jerry Brown died.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years’ probation, the maximum time allowed for a probationary term.

His June 30 arrest represented a violation of his probation, according to the warrant.

Officers responded to a report of a man sitting in the grass and talking to himself in the 800 block of MacArthur Boulevard and determined the man was drunk. Police said officers told Brent he was going to be arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and he failed to cooperate, resisting being put in handcuffs.

A video acquired by WFAA-TV appears to show Brent running from and tussling with police.

An officer used his Taser on Brent and took him into custody, police said. Once he was cleared by medics, officers took him to the Carrollton Police Department Jail for booking.

Brent later reportedly admitted to police he was drunk.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office has recused itself from the case, Director of Communications Kimberlee Leach said Wednesday. District Attorney John Creuzot’s top assistant, Kevin Brooks, was one of the attorneys representing Brent in his intoxication manslaughter case in 2014, Leach said.

Court records indicate Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore is prosecuting the case.

Brent has worked in the Cowboys’ scouting department for the past four years.