Dallas Cowboys scout and ex-player Josh Brent wanted for probation violation after arrest

Ex-Dallas Cowboys player and current team scout Josh Brent is wanted on a probation violation in connection with his arrest Sunday on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

He’s been on probation since 2014 when he was convicted in Dallas of intoxication manslaughter. An arrest warrant was issued for Brent after he was arrested in a Wendy’s parking lot earlier this week in Coppell, the Sheriff’s Department reported.

Coppell officers responded to the 800 block of MacArthur Boulevard Sunday for a report of a man sitting in the grass talking to himself, police said. The caller was reportedly concerned for the man.

Responding officers determined the man was drunk, police said.

When officers told Brent he was going to be arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, he began to become uncooperative with officers and resist being put in handcuffs, police said.

A video from the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV, appears to show Brent running from and tussling with police.

An officer used his Taser on Brent and took him into custody, police said. Brent later admitted to officers he was drunk.

Once medics cleared him, he was transported to the Carrollton Police Department Jail for booking.

Police are reviewing the incident to determine if any additional charges are applicable.

In December 2012, Brent crashed his car while driving with Cowboys teammate Jerry Brown, a close friend. Brown died in the crash.

Brent was charged with intoxication manslaughter and later convicted. He was sentenced to 10 years probation and 180 days in jail.

He’s worked in the Cowboys’ scouting department for the past four years.