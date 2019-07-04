Man shot in south Fort Worth, police say; both suspects still at large

A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Thursday afternoon when two men shot him in south Fort Worth, police said. File photo

Two men shot another man Thursday afternoon in south Fort Worth, police said, but the injury was not considered life threatening.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of East Jessamine Street near the Hillside Morningside neighborhood at 3:06 p.m. for a reported shooting. A man had been shot by two men who were in a dark sedan, police said.





The victim was transported to the hospital, police said, where he was in stable condition.

The suspects had not been located as of Thursday evening.