Pedestrian struck, killed along State Highway 10 in Hurst

A pedestrian was killed in Hurst Thursday afternoon when he got out of an apparently malfunctioning pickup truck along State Highway 10 and was struck by a passing car, police said.

The identity of the person will reportedly be released pending notification of next of kin.

At around 12:25 p.m., the driver of a green Ford F150 pickup truck stopped near the 600 block of the westbound highway in the outside lane, police said. The truck, police said, had apparently been experiencing problems.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver walk around to the rear of the truck when a black Nissan Pathfinder “ran into the rear of the truck, where the driver of the Ford truck was struck and killed,” police said.

The driver, Christopher Thompson, 29, was later arrested at the scene on charges of a suspended license and drug paraphernalia, police said.

There are no charges related to the death pending at this time, police said.