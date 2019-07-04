Man with intellectual disorder found dead in Denton after being reported missing

LeCarvin DeKevin Lewis was found dead in Denton Thursday morning six days after he was reported missing, police said. Courtesy of WFAA

A 41-year-old man described as having an intellectual disorder and several physical ailments was found dead in Denton Thursday morning after he was reported missing six days earlier, police said.

LeCarvin DeKevin Lewis was reportedly discovered on the property of the Denton State Supported Living Center. Officers and medics responded to a call from the center, police said, and located the man. He was pronounced dead.

Details about his death weren’t released.

Lewis was reported as missing on Saturday. He was last seen in the 3900 block of State School Road at about 2:30 p.m., police said.