2 drowning deaths reported on Fourth of July

A 17-year-old drowned at Rockledge Park in Grapevine and a 31-year-old from Arlington drowned at Possum Kingdom Lake, according to media reports. rmallison@star-telegram.com

Two drowning deaths have been reported in North Texas on the Fourth of July.

Both reportedly involved someone who wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

In Grapevine, a 17-year-old boy went underwater in Lake Grapevine at Rockledge Park as he swam with his family, according to the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV. The Grapevine Dive Team recovered the teen and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He had not been wearing a life jacket in the lake, according to WFAA-TV.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At Possum Kingdom Lake roughly 80 miles west of Fort Worth, WFAA-TV reported, a 31-year-old Arlington man who wasn’t wearing a life jacket drowned.

Rescue crews had responded to a call about two men in distress.

Good samaritans performed CPR on one man but couldn’t revive him.

The second person was reportedly expected to survive.