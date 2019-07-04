Local
2 drowning deaths reported on Fourth of July
Two drowning deaths have been reported in North Texas on the Fourth of July.
Both reportedly involved someone who wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
In Grapevine, a 17-year-old boy went underwater in Lake Grapevine at Rockledge Park as he swam with his family, according to the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV. The Grapevine Dive Team recovered the teen and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He had not been wearing a life jacket in the lake, according to WFAA-TV.
At Possum Kingdom Lake roughly 80 miles west of Fort Worth, WFAA-TV reported, a 31-year-old Arlington man who wasn’t wearing a life jacket drowned.
Rescue crews had responded to a call about two men in distress.
Good samaritans performed CPR on one man but couldn’t revive him.
The second person was reportedly expected to survive.
