2 drowning deaths reported on Fourth of July

A 17-year-old drowned at Rockledge Park in Grapevine and a 31-year-old from Arlington drowned at Possum Kingdom Lake, according to media reports.
Two drowning deaths have been reported in North Texas on the Fourth of July.

Both reportedly involved someone who wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

In Grapevine, a 17-year-old boy went underwater in Lake Grapevine at Rockledge Park as he swam with his family, according to the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV. The Grapevine Dive Team recovered the teen and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He had not been wearing a life jacket in the lake, according to WFAA-TV.

At Possum Kingdom Lake roughly 80 miles west of Fort Worth, WFAA-TV reported, a 31-year-old Arlington man who wasn’t wearing a life jacket drowned.

Rescue crews had responded to a call about two men in distress.

Good samaritans performed CPR on one man but couldn’t revive him.

The second person was reportedly expected to survive.

