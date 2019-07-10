Missing Johnson County man eaten by his own dogs on his property, sheriff says

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A missing Venus man was eaten by his own dogs on his Johnson County property, a deputy said Wednesday.

Freddie Mack, 57, was last seen on April 9 in Venus, according to a missing person report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. At that time, the report stated he was possibly wearing khaki pants, but there was no further description of clothes.





“During the course of our investigation it was found that Freddie suffered from serious medical conditions, so we will never know if the dogs killed Mr. Mack or consumed him after he died from a medical condition,” said Johnson County Sheriff Adam King in a news release.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the property on a welfare check on May 6, but they had problems looking for Mack because of numerous aggressive dogs.

But deputies managed to search the property on May 17 and found a bone. Deputies later searched the property and found four other bones.

The bones were analyzed by the medical examiner’s office and it was determined that they belonged to Mack, who had lived alone on the property.

Deputies seized 16 dogs, and authorities have obtained an order to euthanize 13 of them. Initially, there were 18 dogs, but two were killed by other dogs.