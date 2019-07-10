Up to $2,500 reward offered for info on armed Grand Prairie robbery suspect

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of brandishing a firearm in a Grand Prairie store and demanding money.

The suspect carried out the robbery at a store in the 2100 block of North Highway 360 on July 2 around 2 a..m., according to Grand Prairie police. He reportedly got away with an unknown amount of cash from a register.

The suspect, as shown in security photos, was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hoodie and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to send a message on GPCrimeStoppers.org or call 972-988-8477 (TIPS).