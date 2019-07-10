16-year-old boy dead after drowning in McKinney golf course pond

How to save yourself from drowning Use these tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to save yourself from drowning.

A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was swimming with several others in the pond of a McKinney golf course and drowned, according to fire officials.

The identity of the teenager wasn’t released.

McKinney firefighters responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a possible drowning at The Ranch Golf Course at Stonebridge Country Club, the fire department reported.

Firefighters determined several teenagers had been swimming in a golf course pond when one of them began to struggle and went under the water.

Crews searched in the water for the boy and found him dead.

The incident is under investigation, according to the fire department, but no foul play is suspected.