Cowboys starter takes second dig at front office, play calling and it was no ‘accident’

For the second week in a row, Cole Beasley is making his opinions known.

Last week, Beasley ‘liked’ a certain fan post on social media. The post took several shots at Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

The wide receiver then tweeted that he ‘accidentally’ hit the ‘like’ button.

But on Monday, Beasley posted this tweet.

Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to. I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute drill where nothing is planned. https://t.co/ioih9BJJv1 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019

The post is a little bit vague, but Jerry Jones is the franchise’s owner and general manager. His son, Stephen, is the team’s vice president.

And they are the club’s top two voices when it comes to making roster decisions.

Typically, a team’s offense coordinator handles play-calling duties. Although, this past season, there was some debate among media members as to whether or not head coach Jason Garrett was involved in parts of that process.

Early in the year, when the team struggled on offense, the fans let the front office and coaches know about on social media. They also placed some of the unit’s shortcomings on the shoulders of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Adding fuel to that fire is the fact that Garrett and the organization fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan last Friday.

In recent days, reports confirmed that ex-Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna will join the coaching staff.

Reports also indicate that Kitna could fill the role of quarterbacks coach if the Cowboys promote Kellen Moore (another ex-Cowboys quarterback) to the position of offensive coordinator.

There is also speculation that Garrett could assume play-calling duties during the 2019 season.

As of now, Beasley is expected to become an unrestricted free agent on Mar. 13.